PR notification cancelled

LAHORE: The Ministry of Railways has cancelled its notification regarding appointment of the Rawalpindi’s divisional superintendent (DS) as Lahore DS and issued another notification, appointing Muhammad Yousaf Leghari, Chief Mechanical Engineer (CME), to look after the office of Lahore DS for a brief period of three days.

“In continuation to this ministry’s letter of Oct 17 on the subject and to convey that Mr Muhammad Yousaf Leghari CME/C&W will look after the post of Lahore DS in addition to his own duties during the leave period (Oct 20 to 22) of Mr Inam Ullah, DS Lahore (BS-20) instead of the Rawalpindi DS,” states the new notification received to the Pakistan Railways’ headquarters on Monday.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025