E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Three of a family among five die in road accidents

Our Correspondent Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

KASUR: Five people, including a man and his two minor sons, died and three were injured in separate road accidents in the district on Monday.

In the first incident, a man and his two minor sons died while his wife suffered serious injuries as a trailer hit the motorcycle they were riding on near Phoolnagar bypass on Multan Road in the limits of Phoolnagar Police Station on Monday.

According to police, Waseem (35), along with his wife Rehana (40) and two sons, Hamid (3) and Sami (4), was on his way to Lahore from Habibabad on his motorcycle.

When they reached near Phoolnagar bypass, a trailer hit the bike from the rear side. As a result of the accident, Waseem and his two minor sons died on the spot while his wife suffered multiple injuries.

She was rushed to Phoolnagar trauma centre from where she was referred to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, in a critical condition.

Police also shifted the bodies to the THQ Hospital for autopsy. The driver of the trailer also managed his escape.

In the second incident, a youth, Ahmed Aslam (18), was crushed to death as his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near Brothers Sugar Mills in the limits of Chunian Police Station.

As a result, Aslam suffered serious injuries and succumbed to his injuries before getting medical aid. The driver of the car managed his escape. Police shifted the body to THQ Hospital Chunian for post-mortem.

In the third incident, a woman died while two others riding the rickshaw suffered injuries as the three-wheeler turned over after hitting a tractor near village Jagowala on the Chunian-Pattoki road.

According to Rescue 1122, the rickshaw collided with a tractor in a bid to overtake it. The injured included Santto Bibi, 65, Javid Ashraf, 38, and driver Mobeen, 28.

Santto succumbed to her injuries while rescuers shifted the injured to the THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

AFTER over a week of hostilities during which some of the fiercest exchanges took place between Pakistan and...
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...