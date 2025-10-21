Three of a family among five die in road accidents

KASUR: Five people, including a man and his two minor sons, died and three were injured in separate road accidents in the district on Monday.

In the first incident, a man and his two minor sons died while his wife suffered serious injuries as a trailer hit the motorcycle they were riding on near Phoolnagar bypass on Multan Road in the limits of Phoolnagar Police Station on Monday.

According to police, Waseem (35), along with his wife Rehana (40) and two sons, Hamid (3) and Sami (4), was on his way to Lahore from Habibabad on his motorcycle.

When they reached near Phoolnagar bypass, a trailer hit the bike from the rear side. As a result of the accident, Waseem and his two minor sons died on the spot while his wife suffered multiple injuries.

She was rushed to Phoolnagar trauma centre from where she was referred to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, in a critical condition.

Police also shifted the bodies to the THQ Hospital for autopsy. The driver of the trailer also managed his escape.

In the second incident, a youth, Ahmed Aslam (18), was crushed to death as his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near Brothers Sugar Mills in the limits of Chunian Police Station.

As a result, Aslam suffered serious injuries and succumbed to his injuries before getting medical aid. The driver of the car managed his escape. Police shifted the body to THQ Hospital Chunian for post-mortem.

In the third incident, a woman died while two others riding the rickshaw suffered injuries as the three-wheeler turned over after hitting a tractor near village Jagowala on the Chunian-Pattoki road.

According to Rescue 1122, the rickshaw collided with a tractor in a bid to overtake it. The injured included Santto Bibi, 65, Javid Ashraf, 38, and driver Mobeen, 28.

Santto succumbed to her injuries while rescuers shifted the injured to the THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025