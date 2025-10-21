ANP accuses govt of neglecting Kurram’s displaced families

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of neglecting the rehabilitation of displaced families from Kurram district and asked for immediate acceptance of their demands.

ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that thousands of people, who left their homes for the sake of peace, were still forced to live in displacement.

Addressing a protest sit-in of Kurram IDPs outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, he said that government’s failure to ensure their return and rehabilitation reflected “serious negligence.” He lamented that peace, for which the people of Kurram made immense sacrifices, had not been guaranteed.

“These people belong to this soil. Being homeless in one’s own country is the gravest injustice,” he said. “How long these people will continue to live away from their homes? The government must act now,” he added.

The ANP leader demanded of authorities to ensure immediate repatriation of all displaced families, pay them compensation and take practical steps for their resettlement. He warned government against launching any counterterrorism operations without taking public into confidence. “If people are not taken into confidence, such operations will only breed mistrust instead of peace. If these actions are truly for public safety, then why are affected people not being consulted,” he questioned.

He said that if negotiations and ceasefires were possible between Afghanistan and Pakistan or even between Pakistan and India, then dialogue with one’s own citizens should not be an issue. “If talks can be held with others, why not with our own people,” he questioned.

Mr Hussain said that ANP stood firm on its commitment to peace, democracy and human rights. “We want peace in our province. Anyone, who is an enemy of peace, is an enemy of this nation and this land,” he said.

Expressing concern over deteriorating law and order situation, he said that worsening instability and lack of unity among the people had become a serious national weakness. “Our internal divisions have always been exploited by others,” he added.

The ANP provincial chief urged provincial and federal governments to accept all legitimate demands of Kurram IDPs, formulate a clear policy for their safe return, provide them with compensation and take sincere and practical steps to ensure lasting peace in the region.

