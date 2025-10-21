E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Lakki sports gala kicks off at colourful ceremony

Our Correspondent Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am
Students take part in a tug of war contest in Lakki Marwat on Monday. — Dawn
Students take part in a tug of war contest in Lakki Marwat on Monday. — Dawn

LAKKI MARWAT: The inter-district schools sports tournament began at a colourful ceremony here on Monday.

The ceremony was held at Government Shaheed Mohammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School No.1, in Lakki city. Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan and DPO Nazir Khan along with tribal elder Malik Liaqat Ali Khan, AC Mohammad Sohail and DEO Liaqat Ali inaugurated the sports gala.

Students exhibited physical training skills and took part in tug of war competitions. They also sang national songs and presented tableaus. A friendly volleyball match was also played between the teams of government high schools Nar Muzaffar and Kot Kashmir.

KILLED: A teenage boy was shot dead in Wanda Shahmadu area in the limits of Serai Gambila police station here on Sunday night.

Police said that three armed men travelling in a motorcar fired at Rahimullah, 13, when he was going to mosque along with his father Inamullah to offer night prayer. Rahimullah died instantly and the attackers managed to escape.

Separately, a man identified as Irshadullah was killed over old enmity in Michenkhel locality here on Monday.

In another incident, a man was killed on Indus Highway near Tajazai in the limits of Ghaznikhel police station.

Nusrat Shaheen told police that three unidentified armed men travelling in a motorcar

shot dead her husband and escaped. She said that her family had an enmity which had been settled as per local traditions.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

