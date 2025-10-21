Hip-hop concert held at Lums

LAHORE: Spotify turned up the volume on Pakistan’s growing hip-hop scene with an immersive on-campus experience at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

The event, A.S.L.I on Campus, celebrated the genre’s powerful rise and deep connection with Gen Z, bringing music, movement and community together in true Spotify style.

Set against the backdrop of one of Pakistan’s most vibrant universities, and in collaboration with the LUMS Music Society, Spotify transformed the campus into a dynamic space for creativity and self-expression. From a live DJ set by Akhun & Qazzi, to a performance by homegrown hip-hop content creator Daniya Kanwal, and a special set by the LUMS Music Society, students experienced first-hand how the genre has evolved from a musical movement into a cultural force shaping the identity of young Pakistanis.

The highlight of the evening was a high-energy dance class led by Kazim Raza, founder of Dynamite Crew, one of Lahore’s most prominent dance collectives. Using songs from the “A.S.L.I” playlist, a specially curated Spotify editorial collection spotlighting the realest Pakistani hip-hop tracks, Kazim guided the students through an energetic session that embodied rhythm, style and spirit of the genre.

“Hip-hop in Pakistan is no longer a niche genre. In fact, it’s rapidly becoming the voice of a generation,” said Talha Hashim, Spotify’s marketing manager for Pakistan and Morocco.

“With this activation, Spotify is celebrating that energy by taking music directly to where it thrives most: among the youth. A.S.L.I on Campus isn’t just an event, it’s a movement that brings together sound, creativity, and identity.”

Students also engaged with interactive zones that showcased Spotify features like Blend and daylist, discovering how music connects people across genres and moods. Exclusive installations, photo-ops and on-ground activations turned the campus into a hub for all things hip-hop. Select Lahore-based content creators joined in, sharing the experience beyond the campus gates and bringing it to fans nationwide.

Through initiatives like this, Spotify continues to reinforce its position as Pakistan’s leading platform for music discovery, spotlighting diverse local talent and the sounds shaping the nation’s cultural future.

