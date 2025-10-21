Polio drive continues in South Waziristan under tight security

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A five-day anti-polio campaign continued in Lower South Waziristan tribal district under tight security arrangements.

Officials said the campaign aimed to vaccinate every child in remote and underdeveloped areas of the district and to eradicate the polio virus permanently.

District police officer Tahir Shah said a total of 760 police personnel had been deployed across the district to provide security to polio teams.

He said he was supervising all security measures to ensure the campaign proceeds smoothly and to prevent any untoward incidents.

The DPO said the drive was under way simultaneously in all tehsils, including Wana, Birmal, Shakai, Toi Khulla, Spin and Tanai.

He noted that police personnel were working in three shifts in every tehsil to maintain round-the-clock security for vaccination teams.

“Polio vaccination is a national responsibility, so all departments are working in close coordination to ensure the drive’s success,” he said.

The immunisation officials said there were nearly 70,000 children across the district, so serious efforts were being made to ensure that not a single boy or girl is left without receiving polio drops.

Station house officer of Spin Dam police station Shoaib Wazir told reporters that on the DPO’s special directives, additional police personnel had been deployed up to Gomal Zam to provide complete protection to teams operating in sensitive areas.

He said that in certain regions, mobile security escorts and guards were accompanying polio teams, while police checkpoints were also established in key areas.

Meanwhile, local sources revealed that in the initial phase of the vaccination drive, some polio teams refused to perform their duties due to security concerns.

However, after the district administration and police officials promised full protection, the teams resumed the campaign in all areas.

The sources said polio workers were facing challenges in mountainous and far-flung regions due to poor road conditions and harsh weather.

They, however, said the health department and district administration were making every possible effort to ensure the campaign’s success.

The district administration said the campaign targeted children under the age of five, aiming to vaccinate thousands of children through door-to-door visits. It said both male and female health workers were taking part in the drive and were performing their duties with dedication despite tough circumstances.

DPO Tahir Shah said the fight against polio was not only the responsibility of the health department or police but instead, it was a collective national duty. He urged people to fully cooperate with vaccination teams to protect the health of the future generations.

“If any security issue arises during the campaign, the police will respond immediately to prevent any disruption,” he said.

In the past, several areas of Lower South Waziristan faced difficulties in conducting polio campaigns due to security threats. However, in recent years, improved coordination among the district administration, police, and local elders has significantly enhanced the situation.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025