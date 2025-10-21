Policemen caught abusing hotelier

BAHAWALNAGAR: The district police are facing criticism for failing to take action against two Maroot police officials who were caught on CCTV camera unloading a milk can from a police van and publicly abusing and threatening a local hotel owner for refusing to store it in his freezer.

Muhammad Imran, owner of a small restaurant in Maroot, said in a video message that on Oct 19 afternoon, SI Muhammad Riaz and Constable Maqbool arrived at his hotel with a 20-litre milk can and ordered him to keep it in his freezer.

He said the staff informed the officials that there was no space available in the freezers, upon which the policemen started abusing them and threatened to shut down the hotel and implicate the employees in false cases before leaving.

In the viral CCTV footage, the policemen can be seen unloading the milk can from the police van, taking it inside the hotel, and later returning it to the van after arguing with the hotel staff.

Despite the incident occurring more than 48 hours ago, citizens and social media users have strongly criticised the police for their inaction and for protecting the officials who allegedly humiliated a citizen in public.

A police spokesperson said the matter is being investigated.

BIKER DIES: An underage biker died after he collided with an oil tanker after losing control of his motorcycle in Fort Abbas here on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, 12-year-old Abdullah, the sole son of a known jeweller in the city, was riding a motorcycle at high speed when he lost control near a local filling station on Fort Abbas-Bahawalnagar road and collided with an oil tanker approaching from the opposite direction. As a result, the young rider lost his life on the spot.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025