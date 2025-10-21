Three suspects injured, held after separate encounters

BAHAWALPUR: Police claim to have arrested three outlaws in an injure condition after separate encounters in the Multan and Lodhran areas on Monday.

According to Multan police sources, a police team was deployed for night patrol near Sohni Dharti Canal when it spotted three men on two motorcycles coming from the Naubahar Canal side.

The motorcyclists were signaled to stop but they opened fire on policemen, which was retaliated. When the firing stopped, two outlaws, identified as Muhammad Shehbaz and Mubashir, were found injured while their accomplice had fled away.

Police recovered pistol and motorcycle from them and shifted them to hospital. Police claimed that they were involved in several criminal cases.

The second encounter occurred between three motorcycle riders and police team near Pul Konkiwala in Lodhran. It resulted in the injury to a suspect who was found lying after his two accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

The injured suspect disclosed his identity as Muhammad Ali Rajput, a resident of Lodhran. Police alleged that Rajput was involved in 16 cases of motorcycle theft. He was shifted to the DHQ Hospital Lodhran while a case was registered against him and his accomplices.

ACCIDENTS: A minor girl died while eight others suffered injuries in two road accidents in Jhangra and Khanewal.

According to the Rescue 1122, a dumper truck hit motorcycle at Jhangra Interchange near Jalalpur Pirwala.

The minor girl, Zainab Bibi, who was riding the motorcyclist with her father, Muhammad Zahid, and mother, Shazia, was killed while her parents suffered serious injuries. They were shifted to Jalalpur Pirwala hospital. Police took the dumper driver into custody.

In a collision between a bus and a coaster near Shamkote Interchange in Khanewal limits, six passengers, including Sikandar, Umar and Bahadur, suffered injuries and they were shifted to the DHQ Hospital Khanewal. Police reached the scene and took both the drivers into custody for legal action.

KIDNAPPED: A young man was allegedly abducted from the area of Haram Gate Police Station, Multan.

According to police, one Shoaib complained to police that his son, Sohail, had gone for shopping but did not return. He was informed that some unidentified persons allegedly abducted him. Police registered a case.

DEMOTED: Bahawalpur District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal demoted ASI Iqbal Shahid for allegedly harassing a woman some days ago in the limits of Khairpur Tamewali Police Station.

The DPO also penalised a number of policemen for corruption and abuse of power. He ordered sending to Police Lines three SHOs, Afzal Nawaz, Sajjad Sindhu and Ayub Gujjar, of police stations of Dera Nawab Sahib, Uch Sharif and Qaimpur, respectively.

It may be mentioned that there was a protest against Uch Sharif SHO Sajjad Sindhu last month for implicating a 10th class student Iqra Shafiq and her family’s three women in a fabricated case registered under 7-ATA.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025