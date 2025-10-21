‘Hardened criminal’ killed in encounter

SARGODHA: A suspect allegedly involved in several heinous crimes, including the brutal killing of a woman and her daughter and murdering a minor boy after his rape, was shot dead during an “encounter” with a Crime Control Department (CCD) team on Monday.

According to police sources, the suspect, Ishaq alias Babu of Sheikhpur Kuhna, was killed in a encounter with CCD police near M-2 Salam Interchange on Sargodha-Gujrat Road.

The sources say that Ishaq had kidnapped a woman, Ismat Bibi and her daughter Tabassum Faiz, in 2005 and later brutally murdered both. He threw their bodies into the river.

They say that the suspect also murdered a girl, Rukhsana Bibi, in 2007, while in 2011 he strangled a seven-year-old boy, Asim Sardar, to death after raping him.

He was also involved in robberies and cattle theft, the sources say.

His body was shifted to the hospital for the postmortem examination.

Phulwan police is investigating.

COUPLE BOOKED: The police have registered a case against a man and his wife for allegedly issuing a bogus cheque worth Rs2 million to a man.

According to sources, the city police have registered a case under section 489 of the PPC against Waqas, a resident of Khayaban-i-Naveed and his wife ‘A’ on the complaint of his namesake (Waqas), who resided in Block 14 of Sargodha city, for issuing a bogus cheque worth Rs2 million.

The complainant alleged that the husband and wife obtained a Rs2 million loan from him on Jan 6, 2025, and gave him a bogus cheque dated July 1 to repay the borrowed sum. He said the cheque was rejected by the bank concerned for being fake.

He said the suspects are now refusing to return his money and threatening him with serious consequences.

The police have registered a case against the couple and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025