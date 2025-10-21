E-Paper | October 21, 2025

‘Hardened criminal’ killed in encounter

Our Correspondent Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

SARGODHA: A suspect allegedly involved in several heinous crimes, including the brutal killing of a woman and her daughter and murdering a minor boy after his rape, was shot dead during an “encounter” with a Crime Control Department (CCD) team on Monday.

According to police sources, the suspect, Ishaq alias Babu of Sheikhpur Kuhna, was killed in a encounter with CCD police near M-2 Salam Interchange on Sargodha-Gujrat Road.

The sources say that Ishaq had kidnapped a woman, Ismat Bibi and her daughter Tabassum Faiz, in 2005 and later brutally murdered both. He threw their bodies into the river.

They say that the suspect also murdered a girl, Rukhsana Bibi, in 2007, while in 2011 he strangled a seven-year-old boy, Asim Sardar, to death after raping him.

He was also involved in robberies and cattle theft, the sources say.

His body was shifted to the hospital for the postmortem examination.

Phulwan police is investigating.

COUPLE BOOKED: The police have registered a case against a man and his wife for allegedly issuing a bogus cheque worth Rs2 million to a man.

According to sources, the city police have registered a case under section 489 of the PPC against Waqas, a resident of Khayaban-i-Naveed and his wife ‘A’ on the complaint of his namesake (Waqas), who resided in Block 14 of Sargodha city, for issuing a bogus cheque worth Rs2 million.

The complainant alleged that the husband and wife obtained a Rs2 million loan from him on Jan 6, 2025, and gave him a bogus cheque dated July 1 to repay the borrowed sum. He said the cheque was rejected by the bank concerned for being fake.

He said the suspects are now refusing to return his money and threatening him with serious consequences.

The police have registered a case against the couple and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

AFTER over a week of hostilities during which some of the fiercest exchanges took place between Pakistan and...
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...