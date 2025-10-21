E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Adventurous leadership moot concludes in Manoor Valley

A Correspondent Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am
Participants attend a field activity. — Dawn
MANSEHRA: A weeklong adventurous leadership conference held in the mountainous Manoor Valley concluded with participants pledging to continue their social uplift work in their respective areas to bring a positive change in society.

“I am here from Karachi, along with over 100 other young men and women from 70 districts across the country. We engaged in activities to prepare ourselves for future leadership roles in daily life as well as in the field of artificial intelligence,” Souliha Khalid Baig told reporters on the concluding day of the youth conference.

The event, organised by Youth Impact, was held in the naturally rich but challenging terrain of Manoor Valley.

The youngsters selected based on their social sector activities took part in the conference.

“This conference had its rules set before our arrival. We will be honoured with the title of Markhor only if we serve humanity over the next six months in our respective areas,” said Laiba Saif, a participant from Mailsi tehsil of Vehari district.

The participants, who are later declared Markhor, will undertake tasks to support oppressed and marginalised communities for another six months.

During the conference, they also engaged in long hours of hiking and trekking through difficult mountain terrain to build endurance and teamwork.

“This is the 13th such conference, always held in mountainous terrains to explore leadership potential among the participants by connecting them with nature,” said Abdul Samad Khan, chief executive officer of Youth Impact.

He added that during the Markhor conference, participants were put through physical and mental challenges to develop resilience, leadership skills, and compassion.

“These youngsters who had accomplished 3,440 tasks before being part of this conference, almost half of them girls, faced extreme weather conditions while performing tough tasks both physically and in the field of artificial intelligence. They have the potential to bring positive change in the future,” Mr Khan said.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

