Court disposes of Arshad Chaiwala’s plea

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench on Monday disposed of a writ petition filed by social media celebrity Arshad Khan, popularly known as ‘Arshad Chaiwala’, after the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) restored his blocked Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order while hearing an application filed under Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code by the petitioner through his counsel Advocate Umer Ijaz Gilani. The counsel informed the court that the petitioner’s grievance had been redressed as Nadra had unblocked his CNIC after due verification.

Barrister Zain Mansoor, the assistant attorney general, appeared on court call and confirmed the development after obtaining instructions from the relevant authorities.

According to the court order, the case had attracted attention because the petitioner —globally recognised as ‘Arshad Khan Chaiwala’ - represented what the judge described as “the quintessential Pakistani success story”.

At the age of 17, while selling tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad, Khan’s photograph was captured by a passer-by and went viral on social media, bringing him overnight fame and opportunities in modelling and entrepreneurship.

However, the matter was brought before the court earlier this year when his CNIC and passport were blocked by the authorities following a television report that questioned his citizenship status. The blockage had effectively frozen his business activities and travel, prompting him to seek judicial intervention.

During earlier hearings, the petitioner’s counsel maintained that Khan was a bona fide Pakistani national whose family had a documented record of citizenship. He argued that Nadra’s demand for proof of residency prior to 1978 was baseless and mala fide, causing unwarranted damage to his reputation and livelihood.

The counsel also cited constitutional provisions and case law asserting that CNICs and passports cannot be blocked without due process.

On Monday, after Nadra’s confirmation of the petitioner’s citizenship and restoration of his CNIC, the counsel requested the withdrawal of the main petition.

Allowing the application, Justice Hassan observed that the petition had “borne fruit” and disposed of the matter as withdrawn.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025