Precision agriculture conference begins at arid varsity

RAWALPINDI: A three-day International Precision Agriculture Conference (IPAC) commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi on Monday.

The conference has been organised by the university’s Centre for Precision Agriculture (C4PA) with an aim to provide researchers, scientists, and industrial personnel a platform to join hands in achieving goals of increasing farm profitability and reducing environmental impacts. The main theme of the conference is “Transforming Agriculture through Digital Innovations”.

The international participation included from USA, Canada and China, both physically and through Zoom. More than 200 researchers including students, academic researchers and representatives from the private and public secto participated in the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that we need an integrated strategy to promote and make digital and precision agriculture popular in the country as it is the need of the hour due to climate change.

He added that conferences are equally useful because through them we can benefit from each other’s knowledge and experiences. This is an important opportunity, especially for faculty members and students, to enhance their knowledge by attending the technical sessions of this conference.

University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamaruz Zaman said that there is a dire need to manage agriculture fields by adopting precision agriculture technologies.

“Pakistan has a huge potential in the area of precision agriculture which will also be helpful to minimise the yield gaps and ensure food security.” He said the development of climate smart technologies is pertinent to combat the adverse effects of climate change.

Dr Aitazaz A. Farooq from University of Prince Edward Island Canada, Dr Haimanote K. Bayabil from University of Florida, USA, and Dr Craig Maceachern from Dalhousie University Canada delivered the keynote speeches.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025