E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Robbers loot Rs4.5m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: A gang of robbers looted cash Rs4.5 million, near Bhara Kahu police station.

The police said that the incident took place with Punjab Cash and Carry, Bhara Kahu accountant and fellow person when they were going to a bank to deposit the amount.

Over the incident a case has been registered at the police station under section 392 of Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified robbers in response of a complaint lodged by MD Punjab Cash and Carry.

Three riders on a motorcycle intercepted them when they reached the parking area of Cash and Carry along with the bag containing the amount. The riders pulled out weapons and held them at gunpoint and looted the bag.

Shortly, they escaped towards Jhangi Stop along with the booty. The robbers were talking in Urdu.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

AFTER over a week of hostilities during which some of the fiercest exchanges took place between Pakistan and...
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...