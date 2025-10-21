Robbers loot Rs4.5m

ISLAMABAD: A gang of robbers looted cash Rs4.5 million, near Bhara Kahu police station.

The police said that the incident took place with Punjab Cash and Carry, Bhara Kahu accountant and fellow person when they were going to a bank to deposit the amount.

Over the incident a case has been registered at the police station under section 392 of Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified robbers in response of a complaint lodged by MD Punjab Cash and Carry.

Three riders on a motorcycle intercepted them when they reached the parking area of Cash and Carry along with the bag containing the amount. The riders pulled out weapons and held them at gunpoint and looted the bag.

Shortly, they escaped towards Jhangi Stop along with the booty. The robbers were talking in Urdu.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025