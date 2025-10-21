E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Arrangements for Pakistan-South Africa test match reviewed

Published October 21, 2025

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa, visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to review the arrangements, traffic diversions and route security for the ongoing Test matches.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, Sports officials and other officials concernedwere also present on the occasion.

During the briefing, Commissioner was apprised that traffic is flowing normally on all major roads across the city. However, Stadium Road (from Double Road Turn to 9th Avenue) will remain closed for all kinds of traffic until the conclusion of the match.?

The ongoing Pakistan vs. South Africa Test match from October 20 to 24, 2025, includes alternative routes for public convenience. Similar arrangements will be implemented for the T20 match scheduled between the same teams on October 28, 2025.

The commissioner stated that the successful hosting of cricket matches is highly encouraging. Cricket provides entertainment to the public and plays a vital role in projecting a peaceful image of Pakistan at the international level.

He emphasised that foolproof security measures have been ensured for the smooth conduct of the matches. However, the primary stakeholders are the public, and their comfort and entertainment have been given top priority in all these arrangements. Commissioner directed that additional traffic personnel be deployed along alternative routes during match days.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

