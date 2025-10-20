Pakistan 95-1 at lunch in second South Africa Test

Pakistan were well placed on 95-1 at lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Opener Abdullah Shafique lived dangerously in reaching 37 and with him Shan Masood was on 38 after Pakistan won the toss on another spin-friendly pitch at Rawalpindi stadium.

The skipper Masood batted aggressively, hitting three sixes and a four, while Shafique scored four fours as the duo made 60 for the unbeaten second wicket.

South Africa’s only breakthrough came by off-spinner Simon Harmer, who bowled Imam-ul-Haq for 17 with a sharp turner that beat the bat and hit off-stump.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada initially swung the new ball but saw Tristan Stubbs drop Shafique in the slips off the fourth ball of the match for nought.

Having won the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs, Pakistan strengthened their attack by including a third spinner in Asif Afridi, dropping fast bowler Hasan Ali.

At 38 years and 299 days, Asif becomes the second oldest Pakistani Test debutant, behind Miran Bakhsh, who made his debut at 47 years and 284 days against India in 1955.

South Africa included experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test with injury, and added Marco Jansen to partner Rabada in the pace attack.

Teams

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Asif Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)