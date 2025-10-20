E-Paper | October 20, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Illegal emigration

From the Newspaper Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:14am

EDITORIAL: The recent arrest of 360 illegal immigrants deported from the Persian Gulf States brings to 400 the reported number of arrests for such offences in this month alone. During last year 762 such arrests were reported. So far this year the figure has climbed to … over 2000, reflecting not only an inclination to emigrate but also the existence of a well-oiled machinery for facilitating such emigration. Despite repeated Government warnings to agents responsible for this reprehensible trade … the profession continues to flourish… .

…Pakistan’s legitimate emigrants … have gone in … large numbers to countries offering job opportunities. Last year Pakistanis abroad remitted home more than Rs 125 crore… . Certain countries … are coming forward to enlist Pakistanis. The Gulf States have appointed regular firms which process applications… . ... No country … welcomes illegal entrants… . …[T]his alarming rise in the numbers of modern-day slave traders demands the creation of a … task force. It is … vital to save the country’s image and to spare the duped ones the torture of being shipped like cattle, and the ignominy of deportation.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

