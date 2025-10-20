From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: UN will succeed

KARACHI: US Senator Claude Pepper told a Press conference … yesterday [Oct 19] that the people of the [US] did not believe in … one principle in case of aggression in Korea and another to aggression elsewhere. Principles could not be changed to suit circumstances, he added. He said that if Pakistan and Bharat … could not settle the Kashmir dispute … the [UN] will have to call upon its members to take effective steps.

To the Americans, the Senator said that aggression … in the Pakistan-Bharat sub-continent was … a threat to peace anywhere… . He added that so long as the two countries’ armies were arrayed against each other in Kashmir they constituted a potential threat to peace. He … asserted that if the two countries failed to settle the issue … the [UN] will have to “wrestle with it in the right proper way”.

Action in Korea, he said, had given the [UN] a “new lease of life” and with … member nations it will be able to stop aggression … in Kashmir or [elsewhere]. Senator Pepper recognised the impatience of the people of Pakistan regarding “justice being delayed”, but he was confident that the [UN] would ultimately succeed in settling the issue… .

