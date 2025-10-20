E-Paper | October 20, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: UN will succeed

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:14am

KARACHI: US Senator Claude Pepper told a Press conference … yesterday [Oct 19] that the people of the [US] did not believe in … one principle in case of aggression in Korea and another to aggression elsewhere. Principles could not be changed to suit circumstances, he added. He said that if Pakistan and Bharat … could not settle the Kashmir dispute … the [UN] will have to call upon its members to take effective steps.

To the Americans, the Senator said that aggression … in the Pakistan-Bharat sub-continent was … a threat to peace anywhere… . He added that so long as the two countries’ armies were arrayed against each other in Kashmir they constituted a potential threat to peace. He … asserted that if the two countries failed to settle the issue … the [UN] will have to “wrestle with it in the right proper way”.

Action in Korea, he said, had given the [UN] a “new lease of life” and with … member nations it will be able to stop aggression … in Kashmir or [elsewhere]. Senator Pepper recognised the impatience of the people of Pakistan regarding “justice being delayed”, but he was confident that the [UN] would ultimately succeed in settling the issue… .

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...