Lost human resource

THERE have been more than a few cases in human history where individuals with limitations, like dyslexia, autism and other such conditions, went on to register wonderful achievements. Such neuro-divergent thinkers are mavericks who find answers where others might recognise dead ends, and patterns in anarchy.

Among dyslexics, for instance, brains are wired to see three-dimensional (3D) structures and spot systemic flaws invisible to others. According to Cambridge University researchers, people with dyslexia outperform their neurotypical peers by 48 per cent in problem-solving activities.

Similarly, those with attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have turbocharged brains rather than a focus disorder. Among Silicon Valley founders, up to 35pc individuals have been found to show ADHD symptoms. But these restless brains have been behind technological advancements that have transformed human life.

A 2023 study showed that 40pc neuro-divergent workers underperform in rigid roles, but become top performers when given freedom. Neurodivergent analysts in customised roles at JP Morgan show 90pc higher productivity and remarkably accurate spotting of financial anomalies. The neurodiverse teams of Microsoft debug code 30pc faster, and their original cognitive strategies help address challenging problems. We, however, continue to force square pegs into round holes.

To improve artificial intelligence (AI) ethics, Google’s Project Spectrum actively seeks out autistic programmers. For Mars missions, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) in the United States looks for dyslexic engineers because their spatial reasoning is ideal for the challenges of space travel. The US military now trains ADHD operatives for high-stake reconnaissance. Despite all this evidence to the contrary, our society and institutions remain unmoved.

A startling 60pc of our neurodivergent students believe their natural abilities have been destroyed by educational systems that focus exclusively on neuro-typical elements. The corporate world is no different. The consequences are signi- ficant both at individual and social levels.

Strength-based learning must take the place of standardised testing in our schools. Businesses must monitor cognitive diversity as rigorously as they do financial metrics, and governments must support neurodivergent incubators. We can either embrace these extraordinary minds and propel ourselves ahead, or keep stifling them and risk stagnation.

Muhammad Rayyan Fahmeed

Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025