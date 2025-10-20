Young hearts at risk

IT is a painful truth that Pakistan is facing a cardiac crisis affecting people at an alarmingly young age. At the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi, 40 to 45 patients arrive daily with heart attacks, and about 15 per cent happen to be shockingly young adults aged between 25 and 40 years.

Studies have shown that nearly half of Pakistan’s heart patients are aged below 50 years, with some still not out of university life. Compared to global consolidated data, the rate of premature heart disease is higher in Pakistan.

While there is little one can do about the genetic predisposition among South Asians, here is a lot that can be, and should be done in terms of modifiable risk factors, like smoking, obesity, imbalanced diet, sedentary lifestyle, lack of proper sleep, stress and pollution.

Diseases once seen only in older people, like diabetes and hypertension, are now common among the young. Doctors warn that heart attack symptoms are often mistaken for acidity, fatigue, or breath-

lessness. Ignoring them can be fatal. There is every reason to pay heed to what the experts are saying when they urge urgent lifestyle changes. Regular check-ups, including blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels after the age of 30 are vital. But prevention starts earlier. Walking daily, exercising, eating balanced meals, and avoiding tobacco are not optional; they have lifesaving potential.

Each year, Pakistan loses nearly half a million lives to heart disease. Behind every number is a broken family and a future cut short. The message is simple: protect your heart now. A few steps taken today can mean years of life tomorrow.

Syed Oun Abbas

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025