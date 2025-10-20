PEER PRESSURE: Comparison among peers on the basis of looks, talents, finance and performance creates unnecessary pressure. People feel inadequate and neglected, and suppress their individuality to fit the stereotype. This not only threatens diversity, but also deteriorates the mental and physical health of such individuals. Peer pressure leads to mental disturbance, anxiety and depression. While it may result in motivation and positive outcomes, the practice is generally destructive. When the pressure continues, people tend to feel discriminated against, and stop doing what they like to do. People should stop pressurising their peers by constantly comparing their abilities with others. Let everyone be free to live and choose.

Amina Amjid

Turbat

UNFIT FLYOVER: The mismanagement and misuse of government funds have become the new normal in Khairpur Mirs. For instance, the flyover at Luqman Phatak is posing a serious threat to people. It is damaged at various points, but the authorities simply cover up the damage with temporary repairs. The higher authorities should take notice of this unfit flyover, and immediately do the needful. They must also conduct a high-level impartial inquiry, and make those responsible face the consequences of their inaction over the last many years.

Azeem Hassan Maitlo

Khairpur Mirs

FEMALE TEACHERS: Many young girls in Kolowa hesitate to attend school or drop out early due to the lack of female teachers. For many families, the presence of a woman educator is reassuring in terms of safety, comfort and understanding for their daughters. The need for women teachers goes far beyond gender representation. Women bring empathy, patience and inclusiveness to their classrooms. They nurture not only the intellect, but also the character of their students. The relevant stakeholders should prioritise the recruitment, training and retention of women teachers in Kolowa to gain the trust of the community and serve the cause of girls’ education.

Iqbal Basheer

Turbat

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025