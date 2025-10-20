Film that runs daily at Mumbai cinema since its debut in 1995

MUMBAI: India’s longest-running film celebrates 30 years in the same cinema on Monday, a Bollywood romance so beloved that fans know it simply by its acronym “DDLJ”.

First released on Oct 20, 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been running daily at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre since its debut. “I have seen it about 30 times... and I will continue watching it,” said Mohammad Shakir, 60, smiling as he bought another 40 rupee ($0.45) ticket.

The film, which catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to superstardom and redefined modern Hindi romance, still weaves its magic. Every day at 11:30 am, audiences gather for a nostalgic escape and to relive the story of young love defying tradition.

“The weekday crowd typically consists of college students and young couples,” said cinema head Manoj Desai. “On Sundays, you will find around 500 people, even after 30 years.” It has been running for more than 1,500 weeks, far outstripping the five-year run of action-thriller Sholay at another Mumbai theatre.

The film explores the clash between liberal values of second-generation Indians abroad and the conservative values of their parents. Its climax — when the heroine runs alongside a moving train into her lover’s arms — still draws whistles, cheers and applause.

“This is the goosebump moment,” Desai said. “The father letting his daughter go, saying she won’t find a better partner to spend her life with.” Some fans have made “DDLJ” part of their lives — one woman has been coming for 20 years.

“We don’t charge anything from her — we pay for the ticket,” Desai said. “Where will you get a patron like this?” Even younger audiences remain captivated.

“In our generation today, we often see transactional relationships,” said 23-year-old Omkar Saraf, who hadn’t been born when the film was released. “But in this film, the hero crosses all boundaries to win his love with no expectations,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025