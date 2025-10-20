Tommy Robinson questions Nigel Farage’s credibility

TEL AVIV: British anti-immigration campaigner Tommy Robinson said he believes the Reform UK party is poised to win Britain’s next general election, even as he questioned the credibility of its leader, Nigel Farage.

Addressing an audience in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Robinson, who rose to prominence in Britain more than a decade ago by organising protests against Islam, was met with a standing ovation before a two-hour speech criticising immigration, the media and the British government.

“I think Reform will win the next election,” he said of the populist right-wing party that holds just five of the 650 seats in Britain’s parliament but is leading in public opinion polls.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews, an organisation representing the Jewish community in the UK, has criticised the Israeli government’s decision to invite Robinson, who it has described as “a thug who represents the very worst of Britain”.

On Saturday, Robinson dismissed the group as not being representative of Britain’s Jewish community. He described himself as a journalist and said it was wrong to call him far-right, citing his support for Israel. Robinson went on trial in Britain last week, accused of refusing to give police his phone PIN when stopped under counter-terrorism laws. He has called the trial “absolute state persecution” and said billionaire Elon Musk was funding his defence. Robinson’s prediction for the general election, to be held by 2029, drew loud applause. But he also told the audience, which included members of Israel’s government, that he doubted Farage would be a “great friend of Israel”.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025