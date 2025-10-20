E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Tommy Robinson questions Nigel Farage’s credibility

Reuters Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

TEL AVIV: British anti-immigration campaigner Tommy Robinson said he believes the Reform UK party is poised to win Britain’s next general election, even as he questioned the credibility of its leader, Nigel Farage.

Addressing an audience in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Robinson, who rose to prominence in Britain more than a decade ago by organising protests against Islam, was met with a standing ovation before a two-hour speech criticising immigration, the media and the British government.

“I think Reform will win the next election,” he said of the populist right-wing party that holds just five of the 650 seats in Britain’s parliament but is leading in public opinion polls.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews, an organisation representing the Jewish community in the UK, has criticised the Israeli government’s decision to invite Robinson, who it has described as “a thug who represents the very worst of Britain”.

On Saturday, Robinson dismissed the group as not being representative of Britain’s Jewish community. He described himself as a journalist and said it was wrong to call him far-right, citing his support for Israel. Robinson went on trial in Britain last week, accused of refusing to give police his phone PIN when stopped under counter-terrorism laws. He has called the trial “absolute state persecution” and said billionaire Elon Musk was funding his defence. Robinson’s prediction for the general election, to be held by 2029, drew loud applause. But he also told the audience, which included members of Israel’s government, that he doubted Farage would be a “great friend of Israel”.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...