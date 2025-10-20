United’s Maguire heads late winner in defeat of Liverpool

LIVERPOOL: Manchester United’s Harry Maguire struck a late header to seal a thrilling 21 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday, ending their nine-year drought without victory at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions’ title chase.

Liverpool, who have now lost four consecutive games across all competitions, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal.

United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time under manager Ruben Amorim, climbed to ninth with 13 points.

United’s Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kick-off when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box.

Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa’s cross.

But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to power home a header.Liverpool manager Arne Slot still searching for answers in how to get the right blend after splashing out nearly 450 million ($604 million) on new players in the transfer market.

United close to within two points of their historic rivals and up to ninth in the table to ease the pressure on Amorim after his biggest win in nearly a year in charge.

Earlier on Sunday, Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia inspired Aston Villa’s fightback to win 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur as the north Londoners suffered more misery on home turf.

Rodrigo Bentancur put Thomas Frank’s side ahead early in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But Rogers equalised with a superb strike before the interval and Buendia came off the bench to seal the points in the closing stages.The end of Tottenham’s seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions left them in sixth place.

ARSENAL GO THREE POINTS CLEAR

On Saturday, Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League as Leandro Trossard sealed a 1-0 win against Fulham.

Belgian forward Trossard bagged his first league goal this season in the second half at Craven Cottage.

That was enough to clinch Arsenal’s fifth successive victory in all competitions and extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Arsenal were installed as the bookmakers’ favourites to win the Premier League after Liverpool’s two successive defeats knocked the champions out of pole position.

Manchester City briefly climbed to the top of the table but the north Londoners regained top spot with an efficient if unspectacular performance by the banks of the River Thames.

“It is a really tough place to come. We have experienced that in the last few years. We put a lot into it. We had some giveaways in the first half, but we became more dominant throughout the game,” Arteta said. “They have been together for many years, so they know how to adapt.”

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025