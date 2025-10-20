DHA residents raise civic concerns in rare meeting with authorities

KARACHI: The residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase I met up on Sunday with representatives of DHA, Canto­nment Board Clifton (CBC), the Sindh government, K-Electric and the area police to discuss the problems being faced by them on a day-to-day basis such as water crisis, alarming security issues and persistent power theft through illegal kunda connections.

Phase 1 is DHA’s oldest residential area, established in 1962.

The residents of the phase, including women, turned out in huge numbers at the meeting.

It was also reminded that houses in DHA Phase 1 come under the A-1 category with the highest property taxes and highest lease transfer fees. And yet there are as few facilities in Phase 1 as a katchi abadi.

After patiently listening to their complaints, Chief Minister’s Adviser Tariq Hassan suggested underground electricity connections to bring an end to the power theft. He said that unlike any other phases of DHA, Phase 1 is surrounded by three katchi abadis. He suggested a way of restricting the entry and exit of the area to at least control the security issues.

Representing DHA Vigilance, Lt Col Mohammad Khalid said that they have had meetings with residents and the police regarding security of the area.

“We stand with you on this matter, you have our full support. We are working with the support of the police and KE. We have removed 55 kundas in the last two weeks. But they come back almost as soon as they are removed. Still, we are trying to come up with a way to bring an end to this power theft once and for all. You will see a change in the next two weeks,” he assured, while encouraging the residents to also meet with the new DHA Administrator Brig Ameer Nawaz Khan.

Gulshan Solangi from KE also assured to look into the matter. “If underground connections are needed, that shall be done,” he said.

DSP Dr Saifullah said that they are also very well aware of the issues faced by the oldest residents of DHA. “We will install at least six police check posts at the entry and exit points. We will also work towards increasing street lights and security cameras in the area.” he said.

Area SHO Ghulam Nabi Afridi also assu­red of improved security for DHA Phase 1.

CBC Vice President Najeeb Wali said that he appreciated the gathering and how so many stakeholders and all departments sat together for resolutions to their issues. “It is how problems are resolved,” he said.

Bringing up the water crisis which Phase 1 also faces like the rest of DHA, he said: “Tankers are the water kundas here but I’m happy to share that a 10 MGD Dumlottee water line is now approved for DHA. It will solve DHA’s water crisis,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025