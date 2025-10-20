Films, workshop at Gandhara Festival engage movie buffs

KARACHI: The second day of the sixth edition of the Gandhara Independent Film Festival (GIFF) began with a sensitive and, in a way, heart-warming Iranian short film Tomorrow Is Not Like Today directed by Syed Mahdi Karbais.

The film is set in a school focusing on the brightest kid of the institution. As the story begins, he along with other students can be seen following instructions of his soft-hearted sport teacher. There’s another teacher in the school, a short-tempered man suffering mental health issues. During an interaction with the students he slaps the child (the brightest kid) across his face. The young student is left stunned and horrified.

The sport teacher witnesses the whole situation and takes the child aside in order to assuage his pain and feelings. In the meantime, a school inspector comes to visit the school. It worries the head teacher and the rest of the faculty. They try to shield from the inspector what had transpired earlier. But the child in the end does something for the benefit of the institution.

Tomorrow Is Not Like Today is a good film but given the rich history of Iranian cinema, it leaves a bit to be desired in terms of execution and performances.

The second movie of the evening was the Argentinian offering, Waterline, helmed by Lucila de Otto and Gaston Bonalive. It’s about climate change. The protagonist is a man who with his uncle travels to his father’s house on an island. His father was killed in a protest vis-à-vis environment protection. As they reach the spot, they face resistance that they weren’t expecting, making the situation volatile.

It was a nice film. Too short, though.

The two movies were followed by a workshop by renowned filmmaker Jami titled ‘The Plot and Beyond’. He began by saying that he’s not a great filmmaker, but a filmmaker who is trying to make it in Pakistan. “It is difficult, but it is supposed to be difficult everywhere.”

After mentioning the failures that he faced in life, he said he was ‘destined to be a filmmaker’. He merged the plot of his life with the way plots work in films and talked about important aspects of filmmaking, citing examples from movies such as Dark Night.

The following films were also lined up for the day: Karmash, Fankaar, Hmalia, Sandstorm and The Turtle.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025