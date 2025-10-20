E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Films, workshop at Gandhara Festival engage movie buffs

Peerzada Salman Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

KARACHI: The second day of the sixth edition of the Gandhara Independent Film Festival (GIFF) began with a sensitive and, in a way, heart-warming Iranian short film Tomorrow Is Not Like Today directed by Syed Mahdi Karbais.

The film is set in a school focusing on the brightest kid of the institution. As the story begins, he along with other students can be seen following instructions of his soft-hearted sport teacher. There’s another teacher in the school, a short-tempered man suffering mental health issues. During an interaction with the students he slaps the child (the brightest kid) across his face. The young student is left stunned and horrified.

The sport teacher witnesses the whole situation and takes the child aside in order to assuage his pain and feelings. In the meantime, a school inspector comes to visit the school. It worries the head teacher and the rest of the faculty. They try to shield from the inspector what had transpired earlier. But the child in the end does something for the benefit of the institution.

Tomorrow Is Not Like Today is a good film but given the rich history of Iranian cinema, it leaves a bit to be desired in terms of execution and performances.

The second movie of the evening was the Argentinian offering, Waterline, helmed by Lucila de Otto and Gaston Bonalive. It’s about climate change. The protagonist is a man who with his uncle travels to his father’s house on an island. His father was killed in a protest vis-à-vis environment protection. As they reach the spot, they face resistance that they weren’t expecting, making the situation volatile.

It was a nice film. Too short, though.

The two movies were followed by a workshop by renowned filmmaker Jami titled ‘The Plot and Beyond’. He began by saying that he’s not a great filmmaker, but a filmmaker who is trying to make it in Pakistan. “It is difficult, but it is supposed to be difficult everywhere.”

After mentioning the failures that he faced in life, he said he was ‘destined to be a filmmaker’. He merged the plot of his life with the way plots work in films and talked about important aspects of filmmaking, citing examples from movies such as Dark Night.

The following films were also lined up for the day: Karmash, Fankaar, Hmalia, Sandstorm and The Turtle.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...