SUP chief demands fresh polls to salvage system

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

HYDERABAD: Sindh United Party’s president Syed Zain Shah has demanded fresh polls to salvage present political system as it is difficult to run a country without respecting its constitution.

He told journalists after a meeting of the Sindh chapter of Tehreek-i-Tahaffuz Aain-i-Pakistan at his residence in Jamshoro on Sunday that the system the establishment had installed in the country after Feb 8, 2024, fraudulent elections had failed miserably.

He said that not only the political system had crumbled but Pakistan was now moving towards war. The country’s foreign and internal policies had failed, therefore, fresh polls should be held to salvage present political system, he said.

He said that corruption had reached its peak in the country and SUP would launch mass mobilisation campaign in all four provinces. No country could function where unconstitutional steps were taken and governance was controlled by foreign interests, he warned.

The Tehreek’s vice chairman and leader of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, said that Tehreek was struggling for upholding supremacy of constitution and law in the country. Without adhering to supremacy of constitution this federation could not function, he said.

He said that all institutions of the state were formed on the basis of constitution, which represented all federating units. Martial law was imposed on the country soon after drafting of constitution which was a direct attack on this sacred document, he said.

He said that this process continued to date. Allama Sadiq Jafri, Maulana Hayat Abbas, Allama Mubashir Hussain, Aftab Khanzada and others also attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

