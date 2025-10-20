E-Paper | October 20, 2025

SCA opposes subsidy to individual farmers

Our Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

LARKANA: Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), Larkana division president Siraj-ul-Oliya has opposed any subsidy to be given individually to farmers.

In his statement issued here on Sunday, he said there was no need to give any subsidy to individual farmers in the name of agricultural improvement.

If Sindh government really wants improvement in the agriculture sector and collective prosperity of farmers, it should honestly regulate the goods sold for and by this sector, he said.

He elaborated that the companies, industrialists, and investors selling agricultural inputs should be stopped from fixing prices of their products arbitrarily. Likewise, owners of sugar mills, ginning factories and rice mills must be prevented from unfairly exploiting farmers.

Mr Oliya pointed out that rice millers have reduced the procurement price of paddy from Rs3,800 per 40 kg to just Rs1,500-1,800 per 40 kg. “No one is there to hold them accountable,” he said.

The SCA leader suggested that if government was able to simply control the unjustified ‘monthly price hike’ of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides, this would benefit the agriculture sector tremendously.

“Instead of giving a subsidy of Rs57 billion, if the same amount is used to reduce the prices of urea and DAP fertilisers to half, it will not only give a boost to crop production in the province, but will also provide great incentives to growers of all crops.”

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

