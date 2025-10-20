E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Man kills self after murdering niece

Our Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

SAHIWAL: A man killed his 30-year-old niece and shot himself dead with the same gun over a family dispute at Mohalla Goushalla, Chichawatni, on Sunday.

According to DSP Saleem Rath, Muhammad Aslam daughter was married to his sister’s son and they had a minor daughter.

The couple got divorce but the father kept the daughter. Aslam went to her sister’s home to get his granddaughter but the family did not give him the minor girl. At night, he had a heated debate with his brother-in-law over the same issue. He slept in the same house.

In the morning when his niece, Shabana, went to wake her up, he shot himself dead and then killed himself with the same gun. Police sent both bodies for autopsy.

CCD: The Crime Control Department arrested an absconder from Chak 21/14-L bus stop.

Shahid Wahniwal was on the run after committing a robbery at Chak 100A/6-L, Old Harappa Road on Sept 27.

Shahid, along with his two accomplices, Safdar Hussain and Waseem, was involved in the incident. Inspector Asif Nawaz led the police operation and captured Safdar while Shahid and Waseem escaped in the dark. On Safdar’s tip-off, CCD arrested main Shahid on Sunday. Waseem is still at large.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

