October 20, 2025

ADCGs to get additional PRA responsibilities

Published October 20, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought assigning additional Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) responsibilities to additional deputy commissioner generals (ADCGs) in districts.

In a meeting, she reviewed the inclusion of 19 new sectors to increase tax revenue in Punjab. She was briefed by the relevant authorities that PRA had introduced an app for the convenience of potential taxpayers to comply with the chief minister’s directions to not disturb honest tax payers besides ensuring transparency in tax revenue collection.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government had been taking effective measures to increase revenue by establishing a special unit in the PRA. This unit would include factorial tax consultant, legal expert and data analyst. The PRA had also decided to expand its jurisdiction to 30 districts by October 30 following approval of the CM to recruit 130 enforcement officers.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

