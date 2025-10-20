Unidentified suspects booked for pelting e-bus with stones

SARGODHA: A case has been registered against unknown persons for pelting stones at an e-bus and breaking its windows on Saturday evening on a Sargodha-bound bus on Sheikhpura-Bhalwal Road.

The case was registered on the complaint of the route officer and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took strict notice of the incident. This is the third incident in which an e-bus was damaged in Sargodha.

In one incident, a wagon hit the bus from behind on the Sillanwali Road and caused serious damage.

Whereas, in a similar incident earlier in the same area the windows of the bus were broken by pelting stones. Some believe that because the business of transporters had been affected on this route, they were behind targeting the bus service.

CHALLAN: A student was issued a challan for not wearing a helmet after he saluted the Safe City camera.

As per details, a student riding a motorcycle on the Sargodha-Lahore Road saluted the camera and he was later issued a challan for not wearing a helmet. The Safe City Authority sent a challan of Rs2,000 to the motorcycle owner, Muhammad Rafiq Mughal.

ILLEGAL SLAUGHTER HOUSE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have recovered and disposed of 2,500kg of unwholesome meat from a secret slaughterhouse during a surprise raid.

According to sources, the unhealthy meat was being supplied to hotels and restaurants from the slaughterhouse located in a house on the Sargodha-Bhalwal Road.

On receiving information, a PFA food safety team conducted a raid on the unapproved private slaughterhouse and recovered 2,500kg of meat ready for supply to big hotels and destroyed it on the spot.

Butchers Nabil and Ilyas were arrested from the slaughterhouse, while two of their accomplices fled from the spot.

Jhal Chakian police had registered a case against the four accused on the report of the in-charge of the food safety team and was investigating.

