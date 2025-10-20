Six injured in LPG cylinder blast

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six persons were seriously injured while two vans and a shop were gutted in an LPG cylinder blast in a passenger van at the general bus stand in Jhang on Sunday night.

Rescue 1122 officials said the cylinder caught fire due to a leakage and six persons, identified as Shoaib 17, Ali Shan 19, Arshad 35, Hashmat 25, Nasrullah 45 and Zafar 38, were seriously burnt and were shifted to the Jhang DHQ Hospital. They said the fire also gutted two vans and a shop at the bus stand.

Rescue firefighters were able to control the fire.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025