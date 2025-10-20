UoS demolishes govt college’s wall

SAHIWAL: The University of Sahiwal (UOS) administration has come under criticism for unilaterally demolishing approximately 30 feet of the boundary wall (eight feet high) at the northwest corner of the adjoining Government Graduate College (GGC) premises.

The action was taken without any written approval either from the Higher Education Department (HED), Directorate Of Colleges, Sahiwal Division or the Principal of GGC, who is the legal custodian of the 83-acre state-owned college land, fully protected by a boundary wall on all sides.

GGC Principal Dr Mumtaz Ahmed strongly condemned the move while speaking to Dawn, calling it an illegal and unilateral act by a public sector university. The demolished section was directly attached to the university’s main gate facing Farid Town.

He expressed serious concerns over the security implications, especially in the prevailing law and order situation where Section 144 has been imposed by the provincial government. “Demolishing the college boundary wall without following any standard operating procedures (SOPs) could lead to serious security lapses,” he warned.

Dr. Amin, Director of Planning and Development, and Mr. Asgher Shah, Registrar of UOS, told Dawn that no written permission had been obtained as the action was taken `on a verbal permission’. They claimed the wall was removed based on verbal instructions from the Directorate of Colleges, Sahiwal.

Rasheed Gujar, College State Land Officer, confirmed the UOS did not even verbally inform the college administration prior to the demolition of college boundary.

Senior UOS officials stated they had received “verbal permission” in a function where Director Colleges Shahid Mahmood, DC and other district administration officers were also present. Notably, the wall was demolished on October 17 (Friday).

According to the university sources, the demolition was part of a beautification initiative aimed at constructing a new entrance. The northwest section of the college boundary wall is directly connected to the university entrance , which was broken to facilitate the redesigning of entrance gate.

Dawn learnt from sources the principal has raised the matter with Secretary, HED, DPI Colleges Lahore and Commissioner, Sahiwal, emphasising that no formal permission or communication was adopted in demolishing the boundary wall.

Sources close to the situation said no verbal or written communication was exchanged between Dr Javed Akhter, Vice Chancellor of UOS, and Dr Mumtaz, Principal of GGC prior to the demolition of the boundary wall on state land.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025