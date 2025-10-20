E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Wheat smuggling: mills licences cancelled

Published October 20, 2025

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Due to failure to completely control large-scale transportation of flour, wheat and bran from RY Khan to other provinces, the Punjab Food Department has decided to not only include the names of flour mills involved in this illegal activity in FIRs but also seal the mills and cancel their food grain licenses.

Al Shakoor Flour mills in Sadiqabad, involved in this activity, has been sealed and its license has been suspended. “Strict action will be taken against flour mills, traders and individuals involved in smuggling,” says ASP Sadiqabad Mr Agha.

The Punjab government has imposed a ban on the transportation of wheat and its byproducts from Punjab to other provinces to preserve wheat stocks in the province. However, in RY Khan due to the alleged corruption of some officers of PFD, this illegal practice continues. As a result, some officials of the PFD were also suspended, transferred and terminated.

The Sadiqabad ASP was assigned a special task to stop the illegal the transportation of wheat and its by-products.

Rahim Yar Khan DFC Muhammad Ali Virk told this correspondent that three mills including Wali Sons and Dehqan of RYK and Shaan flour mills of Sadiqabad were sealed and their licenses were canceled. He said that show-cause notices were issued to 40 flour mills in the district during last last seven days.

On Saturday, a flour mill from Sadiqabad tried to transport around 36 tons of flour to Sindh in a large truck apparently loaded with hey. It was intercepted near Kot Sabzal by Punjab police and the PFD staff.

Driver Shehzad Ali was arrested while the truck and goods were seized.

Food Inspector Khalid Mahmood suspended the food grain license of the mills. Similarly, on Sunday PFD staff caught a trailer carrying about 38 tons of fine flour and handed it over to the Zahir Pir police station.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

