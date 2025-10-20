E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Mystery surrounds death of missing woman

A Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

GUJAR KHAN: The body of a married woman, who went missing from the Bewal area of Gujar Khan, was found at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in Rawalpindi.

Gujar Khan police have launched an investigation after conducting a postmortem at the THQ Hospital Gujar Khan on Sunday.

According to sources, a man reported to Qazian police post that his 27-year-old sister, married to Tahir Salis and residing near Bewal, had left home to visit her ailing sister but did not return on October 17.

However, the complainant said the same afternoon Tahir Salis visited him and inquired about his sister’s whereabouts, saying she had not returned home. Arshad added that his sister had recently suffered a miscarriage, was weak, and had strained relations with her husband and in-laws due to being childless.

He said on October 18, her body was found at BBH Rawalpindi, where it was retrieved by her husband.

According to a police report, hospital authorities found the woman in a semi-conscious state in a washroom, and she could not survive despite being given first aid.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Syed Danial Hassan said the body was later shifted to THQ Hospital Gujar Khan, for postmortem, and an initial report was registered with Gujar Khan police station. He said further action would be taken in light of the postmortem report.

The officer added that police were investigating how did the woman reach the Rawalpindi hospital premises.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

