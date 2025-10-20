E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Two killed, eight injured in Wah, Attock

A Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

TAXILA: Two persons were killed and eight others injured in Wah and Attock on Sunday, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident, one person was killed and four injured when two groups exchanged gunfire over a land dispute near Khandha Chowk in tehsil Jand.

Three Rescue 1122 ambulances from Jand reached the scene and shifted the deceased and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jand. In another incident, a 20-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a car on GT Road near Sharif Hospital within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station. The injured, identified as Ahmed Raza, was taken to hospital where he died.

Separately, four persons, including two women and a child, were injured when their car overturned near Khunda Chowk in Kamilpur within the limits of Jand Police Station.

