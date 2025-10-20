Comstech inks MoU with Gaza varsities

ISLAMABAD: Comstech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of seven universities of Gaza aimed at fostering long-term collaboration in higher education, scientific research and institutional rebuilding of Gaza’s academic sector.

The first-ever delegation, comprising vice chancellors and senior representatives of universities from Gaza–Palestine is currently on a weeklong visit to Pakistan on the invitation of OIC-Comstech.

During the visit, the delegation is meeting leadership of universities in Islamabad, Faisalabad and Lahore, which are member institutions of the Comstech Consortium of Excellence (CCoE).

The visit aims to explore avenues of academic collaboration, scientific exchange and institutional partnership to support the rebuilding and strengthening of the capacity of higher education institutions in Gaza.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Mohammad Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General OIC-Comstech, and Prof Ayman M. F. Sobh, President of Al-Aqsa University, representing the consortium of Gaza universities, comprising Al-Aqsa University, University of Palestine, Al Azhar University, Islamic University of Gaza, Gaza University, Israa University and Al-Quds Open University.

Under the MOU, Comstech and the Gaza universities will cooperate to promote joint educational and scientific programs, organise international conferences and training courses and facilitate exchange visits of faculty, researchers and technical experts.

The initiative also includes the integration of Gaza universities into the CCoE and their registration in the OIC technology and innovation portal, expanding access to collaborative opportunities across the Muslim world.

Comstech will further support Gaza’s universities through faculty development, sabbatical visits and short-term training programmes in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, medicine, allied health sciences, natural sciences and Information Technology.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025