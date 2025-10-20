E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Comstech inks MoU with Gaza varsities

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

ISLAMABAD: Comstech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of seven universities of Gaza aimed at fostering long-term collaboration in higher education, scientific research and institutional rebuilding of Gaza’s academic sector.

The first-ever delegation, comprising vice chancellors and senior representatives of universities from Gaza–Palestine is currently on a weeklong visit to Pakistan on the invitation of OIC-Comstech.

During the visit, the delegation is meeting leadership of universities in Islamabad, Faisalabad and Lahore, which are member institutions of the Comstech Consortium of Excellence (CCoE).

The visit aims to explore avenues of academic collaboration, scientific exchange and institutional partnership to support the rebuilding and strengthening of the capacity of higher education institutions in Gaza.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Mohammad Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General OIC-Comstech, and Prof Ayman M. F. Sobh, President of Al-Aqsa University, representing the consortium of Gaza universities, comprising Al-Aqsa University, University of Palestine, Al Azhar University, Islamic University of Gaza, Gaza University, Israa University and Al-Quds Open University.

Under the MOU, Comstech and the Gaza universities will cooperate to promote joint educational and scientific programs, organise international conferences and training courses and facilitate exchange visits of faculty, researchers and technical experts.

The initiative also includes the integration of Gaza universities into the CCoE and their registration in the OIC technology and innovation portal, expanding access to collaborative opportunities across the Muslim world.

Comstech will further support Gaza’s universities through faculty development, sabbatical visits and short-term training programmes in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, medicine, allied health sciences, natural sciences and Information Technology.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...