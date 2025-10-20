E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Infiltration bid by terrorists foiled

Bureau Report Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

PESHAWAR: Security forces on Sunday thwarted an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Kurram district from Afghanistan, sources said, claiming several terrorists were killing during the operation.

They said the security forces had prior information of a possible infiltration attempt, adding the troops effectively engaged the terrorists during an intelligence-based operation on the border.

The sources said several terrorists were killed during the IBO. “The operation was conducted when terrorists tried to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan,” the sources said, adding the troops recovered bodies, cell phones and other electronic gadgets during a search operation following the IBO. They also said the operation against terrorists would continue under the National Action Plan.

Meanwhile, people from various villages of Kurram district continued to leave their houses for fear of a military operation against terrorists.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, so far, 2,400 families have been displaced from 22 villages.

According to PDMA’s district coordinator Shiraz Bacha, the displacement has been going on for the past nine days.

Meanwhile, a jirga was held in central Kurram, which was attended by elders of the Alisherzai and Misozai tribes.

Speaking at the jirga, tribal leaders appealed to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the government to resolve the issue peacefully. The elders said repeated displacements had caused them severe difficulties.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

