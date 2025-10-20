Mine worker killed in Mingora landslide

SWAT: A worker was killed when a landslide hit an emerald mine in Mingora here on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased, Zahoor Iqbal, a resident of Shangla, was engaged in extracting emeralds when a mass of earth suddenly collapsed inside the mine, burying him under the debris.

Co-workers and residents immediately launched a rescue operation and managed to recover the body from the rubble.

Over the years, dozens of mine workers have lost their lives in similar incidents, raising serious concerns about the absence of safety protocols and monitoring by the relevant authorities.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025