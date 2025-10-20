E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Lakki residents rescue boy from captivity of terrorists

Our Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

LAKKI MARWAT: Local residents rescued a teenage boy from the captivity of terrorists in the Khankhel Mandozai area of Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.

Police said two motorcyclists intercepted Rafiullah, 14, near Baji Mughalkhel area when he was going to his Khankhel Mandozai village from Kot Kashmir.

They identified the armed men as Gul and his brother, Mohammad, and said that both of them forced the boy to ride with them on their motorcycle.

The police said Rafiullah offered resistance when armed men told him that they were going to hand him over to a terrorist commander.

A scuffle between the boy and armed men alerted local residents who reached there and rescued the boy, the police said, adding that the kidnappers along with two unknown accomplices, who had also reached the venue, escaped on their motorcycles.

The Bragai police registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, terrorists blew up a gas pipeline near the Wanda Faqeeran area here on Saturday night.

Police said an explosive device planted by terrorists along the pipeline went off, damaging the facility and disrupting gas supply.

After the explosion, a party from the Shahbazkhel police station reached the venue and launched a search in the surrounding areas for saboteurs.

PROBE: Karak deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar has constituted a committee to probe the building collapse incident in the main bazaar, which injured 16 people, including four women.

A district administration official said the committee with additional deputy commissioner general as its chairman would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“It will also identify any lapses or negligence involved and fix responsibility on individuals or departments,” he said.

The official said the committee would also recommend actions to prevent such incidents in future.

On Saturday, 16 people were injured when a commercial building collapsed in the main bazaar of Karak, said a Rescue 1122 official.

He said teams of Rescue 1122, revenue, communication and works departments and civil defence volunteers retrieved people buried under the debris.

He said 16 injured were pulled out from under the rubble and shifted to hospital.

Though the rescue official did not cite any reason for the building collapse, several photographs and videos shared on social media showed the area besides the building had been dug for some construction work.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

