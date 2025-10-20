Over 39,000 students to appear in MDCAT on 26th

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University Peshawar is set to hold medical and dental college admission test (MDCAT) amid strict security arrangements in seven districts on October 26.

KMU has been notified admitting university for MDCAT to select students for MBBS/BDS admissions. It has signed an agreement with Nadra for biometric of all 39,981 students at entrance and exist points of examination centres in Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Dir Lower, Swat and Abbottabad to ensure transparency in the test.

According to the curriculum already notified by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the regulator of medical education, for centralised admission to both public and private colleges, the three-hour test carries 200 marks, including 180 MCQs with passing percentage of 55 (99 marks) for MBBS and 50 (90 marks) for BDS. The test will take place under strict security arrangements headed by deputy commissioners and district police officers in the respective districts.

The students appearing in the test have been advised to reach their respective centres at 7am for seating as per their roll number slips already sent to them. They have been asked to show up empty handed and empty pockets as and they will receive stationery and required stuff at centres and any materials found with them will stand confiscated with penalties.

A total of 2,900 students will be selected for 20 medical and 11 dental colleges in the public and private sectors. To ensure transparent test, KMU has already completed trainings of couriers, supervisory and invigilation staff to transport the examination material from the university to examination centres and back.

Police squad will arrive at the university a day prior to test to accompany the staff transporting examination material and will be responsible for depositing the material safely in district treasury that will be retrieved and transported to the respective centre in their presence on the day of test.

Officials at KMU said they were in touch with relevant departments to ensure comprehensive arrangements.

Home and tribal affairs and police departments and district administration will take care of security issues while health department will depute two doctors, one male and one female, along with paramedical and nursing staff along medical supplies at every centre to meet any emergent situation.

The nearest hospital in the proximity of centre will stand alert to meet any health emergency whereas Peshawar Electric Supply Company has been requested for uninterrupted power supply on the designated day from 9am to 3pm.

Officials said that Rescue 1122 would make available one ambulance for emergency healthcare service to deal with any situation. The provincial government will depute secretaries/senior officers to monitor the examination.

The deputy commissioners of the designated districts will act as regional coordination officer for arrangements of the centres for smooth conduct of the test on the designated date.

Officials said that students should use public transports in other districts and BRT in Peshawar as parking of vehicles would not be allowed near centres. Police will ensure parking arrangements away from test centres with effective measures for traffic management and special branch police will be assigned the task to carry out technical sweeping of centres prior to commencement of examination.

“Police squads will escort our teams with examination material from KMU to centres and bring them back after conclusion of the test. Lady police constables in and around the centres will perform duty as around 50 per cent candidates are usually female,” said officials.

KMU has urged relevant departments to install walkthrough gates, jammers, scanners and deploy police at examination centres.

Officials said that a high-level meeting would be held before the test where KMU Vice-chancellor Prof Ziaul Haq would brief high-ranked officers regarding the test and the measures to ensure foolproof security.

