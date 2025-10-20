E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Pashto writer Khalid Khan passes away

Published October 20, 2025

SWABI: Famous poet and writer Khalid Khan Khalid passed away after protracted illness, his family announced here on Sunday.

Hailing from Swabi’s Adina village, he was widely respected for his balanced poetry and approach to social issues. He was elected local government representative when LG elections were held under President Musharraf’s devolution plan.

More than 10 years ago, he had undergone surgery for problem in his backbone but he could not recover and remained confined to bed for a decade.

Aziz Manirwal, a leader of Kam Qalam, a literary organisation, said that Khalid Khan was a unique person as he always spoke and advocated for welfare of Pakhtuns.

“He was focused more on creating a workable environment. His words were very simple and understandable. With his death, a huge void has been created which might be difficult to fill. We pay tribute to his works, his poetry and his approach to Pakhtun society,” he said.

Sardar Yousafzai, another writer, told Dawn that he remained general secretary of Pashto Adabi Society Islamabad for a long time. He said that his poetry collection was published with the title of ‘Stana Qurban Watana’.

“Khalid participated in various programmes of a private television and arranged literary events. His poetry is drenched in revolutionary thoughts,” he said.

Khalid Khan left behind a widow, five sons and a daughter to mourn his death. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Adina. His funeral was attended by leaders of various political and religious parties, representatives of local government, officials of different public and private sector, jirga members, literary figures and poets and people of his native town.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

