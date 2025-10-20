Residents demand provision of facilities in Kohat hospitals

KOHAT: People from across Kohat division have demanded much needed ultrasound facilities during the second shift at the women and children facility of Liaquat Memorial Hospital (LMH) and divisional headquarters hospital, KDA.

Local social workers had held various sits-in inside the KDA hospital for two years for CT scan, MRI, angiography, and heart bypass surgeries, but to no avail.

They said that soon after evening and on Saturdays and Sundays the private hospitals were also closed which caused immense difficulties to the patients.

The medical superintendent of LMH, Dr Ikram Khan was not available for comments. However, the recently retired deputy medical superintendent of KDA, Dr Hashim Bokhari, who had also served at the LMH, when contacted, said that ultrasound facility in the biggest divisional hospital and the LHM was only available until 4 pm and 7 pm respectively.

He said that they had been demanding ultrasound facility round the clock but severe shortage of the staff was a big hindrance to meet this much needed requirement.

About the blackout during power outages in both the hospitals, he regretted that funds were not available for buying diesel for the generators.

Meanwhile, the president of paramedic association regretted that they had been demanding separate feeders for the hospitals, which could be managed from the huge royalty funds from oil and gas reserves.

He added that the billionaire national and international companies excavating black gold and gas could easily upgrade both the hospitals from the ‘mandatory’ corporate social responsibility fund meant for public welfare in medical, sports, and other areas.

Dawn learned that the royalty was directly deposited into the account of deputy commissioner who distributed it accordingly among the local MNA and three MPAs who gave priority to roads, transformers, and poles, giving least consideration to provision of CT scan, MRI, angiography, heart bypass facilities for which the people had to go to Peshawar.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVES: The district administrations in Hangu and Kohat have stepped up efforts to remove permanent and temporary encroachments from the major marketplaces to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience.

According to an official presser issued on Sunday, deputy commissioner Hangu, Gohar Zaman Wazir chaired an important meeting with the shopkeepers, tehsil municipal officials, police officers and representatives of the traders’ community to discuss measures for the permanent removal of encroachments.

The meeting focused on traffic management, public accessibility and cleanliness in busy markets including bazaar and the adjoining areas.

The deputy commissioner urged the traders to voluntarily clear footpaths and shop fronts, emphasising that the administration’s purpose was not to hinder business activity but to provide citizens with a clean and organised market environment.

In Kohat, assistant commissioner, Dr Nida, under the directives of the deputy commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud, led operations across main bazaar and surrounding areas.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025