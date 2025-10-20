Launch of work on Bajaur rescue station by MPA sparks controversy

BAJAUR: The groundbreaking of a Rescue 1122 station in Mamund tehsil by PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman the other day has sparked a controversy between him and MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan over the scheme’s approval.

The dispute over the project’s approval surfaced a day after the photos of the station’s groundbreaking in Lar Kholozo area of Lowi Mamund went viral on social media.

“Dr Rehman, MPA from PK-19, marked a milestone for the welfare of his constituents by officially performing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rescue 1122 station,” mentioned a post, also shared from the MPA’s official Facebook page.

The post further stated that the project would ensure timely and effective response to disasters and emergency situations.

After the project’s groundbreaking, MNA Mubarak Zeb, who is also Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Tribal Districts, took to social media on Sunday and expressed his anger over Dr Rehman leading the project.

“I would like to clarify that the project is being constructed under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), a federal government scheme aimed at the durable development of the tribal districts, hence a representative of the federal government, it was my right to inaugurate the scheme,” mentioned the MNA in a post.

“As the PM’s special assistant and head of the AIP technical committee, I obtained approval for the scheme from the provincial chief secretary and other senior officials of the relevant authorities during meetings a couple of months ago, where they assured that I would inaugurate the project once the funds were released,” claimed the lawmaker.

Moreover, Mr Khan said provincial director general of Rescue 1122 Abdullah Tayab, and deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan had also promised him during meetings a month ago that he would inaugurate the project.

However, the lawmaker stated the project, for which he had been striving for past five months, was unfortunately inaugurated by an MPA before the release of funds for it.

Responding to the MNA’s claims, MPA Rehman in another post on Sunday said neither the federal government nor the MNA had any role in the said scheme, as it was approved by the provincial government in 2022.

SIX INJURED: Six persons were injured in two separate firing incidents here on Sunday, Rescue 1122 and residents said.

Five people sustained injuries after an exchange of fire between two groups over a land dispute in the Sultan Kassar area in the limits of Khar police station.

A Rescue 1122 official said the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

In another incident, a 17-year-old youth was injured after unknown assailants opened fire on him in Salarzai tehsil.

Also, Rescue 1122 recovered the body of an elderly man from Barang tehsil.

The deceased was identified as Mian Said, 65, who drowned in Panjkora River in Ghar Shamozi area three days ago.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025