Afghan soil must not be used for attacks on Pakistan: Sherpao

Our Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that the extension of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan is a welcome development, hoping for the success of the ongoing negotiations.

Talking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he said that both sides had suffered losses due to the tensions, especially the other side (Afghanistan), and that for the first time, the situation had escalated to a very intense level.

Mr Sherpao reiterated Pakistan’s core position and demand – that Afghanistan must not allow its soil to be used against neighbouring countries – which was also a condition mentioned in the Doha Agreement.

He acknowledged China’s significant role in this matter, facilitating a meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries in Beijing. “Russia also made efforts by holding a meeting in Moscow, during which all participating countries agreed that terrorism must be eradicated,” he added.

However, following the Moscow summit, two to three major incidents occurred that worsened the situation, he said.

Mr Sherpao also expressed concern over the recent statements made by Afghan Foreign Minister Maulvi Muttaqi during his visit to India. He criticised the Afghan minister’s remarks describing terrorism in Pakistan as an internal issue and recognising Kashmir as part of India, calling these statements completely false and misleading.

He said such statements indicated that Afghanistan was playing into India’s hands.

On the issue of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s absence from a high-level meeting discussing Afghan and other regional matters, Sherpao criticised the CM’s lack of participation, saying he seemed to have a one-point agenda that begins and ends with the founder of PTI Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

