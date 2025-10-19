E-Paper | October 19, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Afghan attitude

From the Newspaper Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 09:47am

LONDON: Moulvi Tamizuddin Khan, President, Pakistan Constituent Assembly … in London for the opening ceremony of the new British House of Commons said … that Afghan attitude towards tribal areas is one of [the] most unfortunate things Pakistan is facing… . “The menace is not serious,” he said, “but we are sorry that Afghans who are our co-religionists should be using propaganda against us… .[”]

“The reassuring thing about it,” he continued, “is that their propaganda is falling flat on tribesmen… . Indications seem that probably Afghanistan will succeed in enlisting sympathy of Russia.” He said that lately Russian Press has been publishing pro-Afghan reports. Moulvi Tamizuddin went on to say that … Communism in Pakistan … is not a serious problem … as it is in Bharat.

Speaking of relations with Britain, he said … devaluation and Kashmir have caused some Pakistanis to believe that Britain has more sympathy with Bharat… . This belief, he said, has been subsidising, but from time to time it raises its head. “… If the [UK] and the [US] were to take up a determined attitude … Kashmir would soon be settled. …” — Dawn-Express Service

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

