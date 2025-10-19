E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Responsible behaviour

THIS is with reference to the report ‘TLP protesters clash with police as march heads to Islamabad’ (Oct 11). Throughout the march from Lahore to the federal capital, clashes between police and demonstrators took place at various points. Eventually, when negotiations failed and the writ of the state was challenged, security forces were compelled to conduct an operation near Muridke. Unfortunately, such incidents have now become rather routine across the country, but especially in Islamabad. One really wonders how long the people will have to continue witnessing confrontations between the state and its own citizens.

It is high time the government found a lasting solution through proper legislation. Every political or religious group has the constitutional right to protest peacefully, but no one should be allowed to challenge the state’s authority or disturb public order. A designated protest zone should be established in every major city where people may exercise their right to peaceful demonstration without disrupting daily life, damaging property, or obstructing roads.

When the state is forced to use power against its own people, it reflects a deep systemic problem. Religious and political parties must also take responsibility and work together to devise an effective strategy that prevents such episodes in the future. Let us put an end to this cycle of protests and confrontations, and move towards a culture of peaceful, lawful and responsible expression of public opinion.

Hayan Ahmed Khan
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

