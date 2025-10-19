Blessing in disguise

SOCIAL media platforms are abuzz since the announcement of a multinational company (MNC) about its change of plans regarding its operations in Pakistan. While the departure of an MNC is generally not a good news for any country, it is certainly not a calamity of the scale the social media chatter seems to suggest. The flip side of the equation is that our own local brands would have a chance to fill the space that is being vacated by the departure of the MNC.

Innovative Pakistani entrepreneurs have already been introducing various comparable products at far lower prices than what is being charged by MNCs. The local soft drinks market has seen the emergence of Pakistani brands in recent times. Another area where local brands have made their mark lately is the fast-food market.

Even the bun kebabs sold across food streets have the potential to make it big if they can improve hygiene and opt for attractive packaging and marketing strategies.

While MNCs in Pakistan will always be welcome with their impressive and vast array of research-based products for growth of the national economy, I am sure that with some investments in research, hygiene, plant and machinery, we can produce many competitive goods, and may give the MNCs a run for their money.

Moin Mohajir

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025