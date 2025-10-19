PATHETIC SERVICES: Recently, I travelled from Hyderabad to Islamabad via Green Line AC parlour. A single ticket cost me Rs12,120, which I found to be on the higher side, especially when seen in the context of the services provided, which were seriously pathetic. The train started its journey two hours behind schedule. There was a lot of confusion ahead of the journey as passengers’ seat numbers had been handwritten in an almost illegible writing. The parlour seats were highly uncomfortable. There was no Wi-Fi facility. The call button was not working, the lights were kept on all night, and even hands-free sets were not available. Pakistan Railways should improve the quality of its services.

Muhammad Mahmood

Islamabad

GAMBLING MAFIA: The recent arrest of a YouTuber at the airport in Lahore has exposed how gambling mafias use so-called social media influencers to promote illegal online gambling platforms. These applications drain money, destroy families, and weaken the social fabric. Those who have millions of followers need to learn to behave responsibily to protect, not mislead, their audience. The authorities must not limit themselves to high-profile arrests. They must also dismantle entire networks, regulate online ad-vertisements, and spread awareness. Public pressure, stronger laws, and ethical res-ponsibility can together curb this menace.

Eisha Abbasi

Islamabad

MISMANAGED PROJECT: For the last six months, nearly 80 per cent of Lahore’s main roads have been dug up, leaving commuters to suffer amid clouds of dust, rubble and endless traffic chaos. Even in areas where sewerage pipelines have been laid, the trenches remain uncovered and un-asphalted. This neglect by the Lahore Water and Sanitation Agency (LWASA) has not only paralysed business activities, but has also caused immense misery to people at large. Thousands of schoolchildren are forced to travel on these dangerous roads. It is imperative that the LWASA and city administration take urgent steps to repair roads across the city on an urgent basis.

Riaz Ahmed

Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025