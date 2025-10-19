Zimbabwe to feature in Pakistan T20 tri-series after Afghanistan’s withdrawal

LAHORE: Zimbabwe will replace Afghanistan in the T20 International tri-series being held in Pakistan from Nov 17 to 29, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

Afghanistan were among the three participants alongside Sri Lanka and the hosts for the Nov 17-29 tri-series. However, Afghanistan withdrew from the event late on Friday amid the ongoing tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan amid armed clashes between the neighbouring countries.

“Zimbabwe Cricket has accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s invitation to participate in a T20I tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka, to be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from Nov 17 to 29,” the PCB said in a statement on Saturday.

“The maiden tri-series on Pakistan soil has been scheduled to provide all three sides with preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka,” the statement added.

“Earlier today [Saturday], Afghanistan expressed their inability to participate in the [tri-series] tournament.”

The tri-series starts with a clash between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Afghanistan pulled out of the T20 tri-series in Pakistan following the death of three local cricketers that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said were due to military strikes in Paktika province.

The ACB said in a statement that the three players travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to play in a friendly match and later died during the strikes after returning home to the Urgun district.

The ACB further said that “after returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering” in what it described as “a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime”.

The ACB named the three players as “Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon”, and said that five other people were also killed in the attack.

“The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family,” the ACB said in a statement, mourning the deaths of the players and several others.

It also extended its “deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families”.

“In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the ACB has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in November.”

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday extended a 48-hour truce amid peace talks in Doha, sources said, as they seek to resolve clashes that have killed dozens in the worst violence between the nations since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its official statement described the deaths of three Afghan cricketers as “deeply saddening and appalling” and expressed support for the ACB.

“The ICC stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and echoes their grief,” it added.

Tri-series schedule:

Nov 17: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi

Nov 19: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi

Nov 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

Nov 23: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Lahore

Nov 25: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Lahore

Nov 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

Nov 29: Final, Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025