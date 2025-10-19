E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Rains continue as Pakistan-NZ World Cup clash washed out

AFP Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 09:24am
PAKISTAN batters Aliya Riaz (L) and Natalia Pervaiz walk off the field as rain stops play during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium on Saturday.—AFP
COLOMBO: Colombo’s wet spell showed no signs of letting up as the Women’s World Cup fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out at R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

It was deja vu in the Sri Lankan capital as a fourth game in the tournament had to be abandoned due to rain, while several others have been stop-start affairs thanks to the fickle Colombo skies.

The previous day’s contest between Sri Lanka and South Africa was reduced to 20 overs and, despite the tireless work of the ground staff, only 25 overs were possible in the Pakistan-New Zealand encounter.

Put in to bat, Pakistan never found their rhythm and limped to 92-5 when the heavens opened once again.

The players dashed indoors as lightning flashed across the skyline and match officials advised the ground staff to steer clear of the field.

Earlier, Pakistan had been 52-3 when the first interruption arrived and play resumed with the game trimmed to 46 overs. But there was to be no resumption after the second rain break.

“We were in a decent position and we were waiting for the rain to stop. This is disappointing as you wait for four years to play a World Cup. It’s a real shame. Now we have to win both our remaining games,” New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said.

For New Zealand, both their Colombo games were abandoned due to rain with their earlier encounter against Sri Lanka also being affected.

The White Ferns now have four points, level with India, though the latter occupy fourth spot courtesy of a superior Net Run Rate and have a game in hand.

Pakistan, meanwhile, remain winless, three defeats and two no-results tell the sorry tale of their campaign.

New Zealand’s attack made early inroads, with seamers Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu hitting the right areas to deliver the initial breakthroughs. The spinners then tightened the screws, with Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson sharing the spoils.

The White Ferns were razor-sharp in the field too. Veteran Suzie Bates plucked a stunner at mid-wicket to send back opener Muneeba Ali (22), while Carson threw herself full length at point to pouch Sidra Amin (nine).

“We were looking at something like 180. We know we have some good spinners and we could have put pressure on them,” Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana said.

